Amir Receives Written Message From South Africa's President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa, inviting His Highness to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit that will take place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during a meeting on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Qatar HE Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.