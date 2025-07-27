AODC, ASEZA 'Ready' To Host Jordan Open Golf Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 27 (Petra) - Ayla Oasis Development Company (AODC) has completed technical and logistical preparations to inaugurate the 34th edition of Jordan Open Golf Championship, which is scheduled to be held from September 2-4 at Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba.The tournament is part of the joint events program launched by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and AODC for 2025, with participation of a select group of Arab and international golfers.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, Mansour Kabariti, AODC Public Relations Director, said coordination between Jordan Golf Federation and Ayla Golf Club is ongoing to produce a "distinguished' edition, in terms of the participants' number and quality level.To ensure success, Kabariti added that all details are addressed to make the 2025 edition suit reputation of Jordanian golf and affirm its "outstanding" position on the local, regional, and international golf map.Kabariti stated: "AODC is counting on this edition to expand the participant base and attract prominent names in golf, in an effort to give the tournament a high-level technical momentum that will place it among the world's top competitions and serve the champions, fans, and enthusiasts of this sport within the Kingdom."This vision has prompted "rigorous attention to the smallest tactical details" and the preparation of the golf course, which has become a milestone in the Arab region, he pointed out.