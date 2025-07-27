President Enacts NSDC Decision On Sanctions Against Individuals, Legal Entities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Decree No. 554/2025 dated July 27 has been published on the official website of the President's Office.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree to enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated July 27, 2025, 'On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)'," the decree states.

Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the NSDC decision, as enacted by this decree, is assigned to NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.

According to the document, the NSDC approved Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 761-r of July 25, 2025, concerning the imposition of personal special economic and other restrictive measures.

"In accordance with Article 5 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions,' the National Security and Defense Council has resolved to impose personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on: individuals as listed in Annex 1, and legal entities as listed in Annex 2 of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution dated July 25," the decision reads.

The government, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), and the State Awards and Heraldry Commission are tasked with ensuring the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of these sanctions.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to inform the relevant authorities of the European Union, the United States, and other countries about the imposed sanctions.

Earlier, Zelensky enacted an NSDC decision on June 22, 2025, applying personal sanctions against 13 individuals and eight legal entities.