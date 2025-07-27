Enemy Fails Again To Approach Administrative Border On Novopavlivka Axis Military Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active. Next comes the Novopavlivka axis, where Russian forces are attempting to approach the administrative border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. But it's important to note that despite all provocations on this front, active attempts to cross the border have so far been unsuccessful," Trehubov said.

He also stressed that Russian troops are applying pressure on Ukrainian units in the Lyman sector.

"Following [in terms of enemy activity] is the Lyman sector. But here, the enemy is not doing anything unexpected - the pressure remains in the same areas it has targeted for the past six months," the spokesperson added.

When asked about the impact of Russian drone attacks on these sectors, Trehubov explained that such assaults have become nearly continuous.

"It's not just frequent attacks - they're virtually nonstop. Drone battles have become a routine part of modern warfare. So we can't refer to them as isolated incidents anymore. This has been ongoing for over a year as a standard tactic. Just like small arms fire or artillery strikes once were, drone strikes now happen constantly. They are continuously being developed and launched," he said.