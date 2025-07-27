Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi In Ariyalur Of Tamil Nadu Offers Prayers At Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple


2025-07-27 09:00:49
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, today to offer prayers. He participated in traditional rituals and interacted briefly with local priests. The visit underscores the government's emphasis on cultural heritage and temple architecture.

