PM Modi In Ariyalur Of Tamil Nadu Offers Prayers At Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, today to offer prayers. He participated in traditional rituals and interacted briefly with local priests. The visit underscores the government's emphasis on cultural heritage and temple architecture.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.