Thailand, Cambodia Agree To Meet For Ceasefire Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Phnom Penh/Bangkok, July 27 (IANS) Leaders from both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to meet for ceasefire talks after US President Donald Trump issued warnings to both their Prime Ministers.

Both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, issued statements agreeing to meet for ceasefire talks.

These statements came after Trump issued warnings to the countries, threatening not to make any trade deals with them if the "deadly" clashes due to border conflicts continued.

On one hand, the Cambodian PM, thanking Trump, mentioned that Cambodia agrees with the“proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces", further adding that he had called for a ceasefire to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, before this.

On the other hand, a statement released from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was more subtle and measured, seeking "sincere intention from the Cambodian side” and mentioning the fact that Thailand is interested in convening a bilateral dialogue to bring forward measures needed for the ceasefire, leading to the eventual resolution of the conflict.

Trump allegedly had spoken to both Prime Ministers to go through with his attempts to restore peace.

Trump, taking to X, via a few posts on Saturday, wrote that both countries have agreed to meet. "They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!" he said, mentioning his 'diplomatic' efforts to bring peace.

Trump also added: "They are also looking to get back to the“Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS".

According to CNN, Trump wrote letters to both countries' leaders, warning them of a 36 per cent increase on most of their exports to the US, which will start from August 1.

Officials reported that Thailand and Cambodia provided significant benefits to the US in an attempt to move forward with a trade agreement.

Both countries have been involved in disputes ever since colonial France "drew" a border between them over a century ago.

The clashes between Thailand and Cambodia began on Thursday, reportedly killing more than 12 people, injuring almost a dozen, and causing more than 150,000 civilians to be evacuated, according to officials from both sides.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute, said Farhan Haq, the UN chief's deputy spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday.