Israeli Drone Attack Claims One Life in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike on Saturday resulted in one fatality in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported. The strike targeted a vehicle on Al-Tuwairi road, though the identity of the victim has not yet been revealed.
Since the outbreak of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in September 2024, tensions have remained high despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November. Israeli forces continue to carry out near-daily operations in southern Lebanon, citing efforts to disrupt Hezbollah activities.
Lebanese officials have documented close to 3,000 breaches of the truce by Israel, which have led to at least 259 deaths and more than 562 injuries.
As per the ceasefire terms, Israel was expected to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, Tel Aviv extended this deadline to February 18 after failing to comply. The Israeli military still holds five outposts along the border.
