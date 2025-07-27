Hockey India Hosts 15Th Congress, Unveils Nationwide Festival And Grants For 100-Year Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mahabalipuram, July 27 (IANS) Hockey India successfully conducted its 15th Congress in the historic town of Mahabalipuram on Sunday.

Marking a century of Indian hockey's glorious journey, the session witnessed a series of landmark announcements, including a Nationwide Festival of Hockey Celebration on November 7 and substantial financial support for state and national-level hockey development.

Indian hockey's legacy began in 1925 with the formation of its first-ever national governing body. To commemorate this historic milestone, Hockey India will organise an unprecedented, nationwide celebration on November 7. The event will feature 1,000 simultaneous matches - one men's and one women's match in every district of the country - engaging over 36,000 players (18,000 men and 18,000 women).

This massive initiative will bring together players from every corner of the nation, reflecting not only the unity and diversity of India, but also the enduring passion that hockey continues to inspire.

In a visionary move to further empower the ecosystem of Indian hockey, Hockey India announced substantial increases in financial grants to support the organisation of national and grassroots-level events:

Rs 70 lakh each for hosting the Senior Men's and Senior Women's National Championships

Rs 30 lakh each for Junior Men, Junior Women, Sub-Junior Men, and Sub-Junior Women National Championships. Rs 25 lakh per state to support the organisation of district and state-level competitions.

These enhanced grants aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve event quality, and ensure wider participation by reducing financial constraints at the local level. The support is expected to benefit thousands of emerging players, coaches, and grassroots officials who are the backbone of Indian hockey's future.

Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, said,“As we celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, we not only honour our golden legacy but also lay a strong foundation for the future. This nationwide festival is our tribute to every player, coach, and fan who has carried Indian hockey forward. The financial support we are announcing is a direct investment in the dreams of the next generation, ensuring that no talent is left behind due to lack of resources.”

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India, added,“This centenary celebration is not just symbolic - it's action-oriented. The increased grants are a reflection of our belief that real growth happens at the grassroots, and that equal opportunity, gender parity, and quality infrastructure are essential pillars of hockey's resurgence. We thank all our state units and districts for their commitment, and we look forward to a grand, inclusive celebration on 7th November.”