President El-Sisi Follows Up On Latest Developments In Industrial Projects

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry, lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Engineer Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Karim Badawi, and CEO of the Environmental Affairs Agency Dr. Ali Hamid.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, said that during the meeting, the President reviewed the latest developments regarding the implementation of industrial projects, the provision of necessary raw materials for industrial operations, means for securing the required financing, and efforts to establish partnerships with major international specialized companies, in addition to plans for marketing the products both locally and globally.

The President emphasized the importance of petrochemical and mining industries implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, given their role in maximizing the added value of Egypt's natural and mineral resources, meeting domestic market needs, exporting to international markets, and therefore contributing to the expansion of related industries. These efforts shall create job opportunities and boost returns for the national economy.

President El-Sisi underscored the importance of accelerating the localization of related industries in Egypt and attracting investment to this vital sector.

