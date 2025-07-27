403
Nationwide demonstrations against Zelensky’s crackdown on anti-graft agencies
(MENAFN) Mass protests erupted across Ukraine on Tuesday in response to President Vladimir Zelensky’s controversial move to limit the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Critics view the crackdown as a step toward authoritarianism and a consolidation of presidential power.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), both formed in 2015 with Western support, were key conditions for EU membership talks and financial aid. These agencies, instrumental in probing corruption in Ukraine’s defense sector, are now under the oversight of the Prosecutor General following new legislation approved by parliament and signed into law by Zelensky.
The move came after security services, allegedly acting under orders from Zelensky’s top aide Andrey Yermak, raided NABU and SAPO without court warrants. A senior official was arrested on charges of espionage for Russia, prompting Zelensky to argue the shake-up was necessary to eliminate Russian influence.
The decision has drawn widespread condemnation from political opponents. MP Anastasia Radina warned the reform would render the anti-corruption framework powerless, while Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko accused Zelensky of using the war to justify dismantling reforms. Other critics warned the agencies would lose their independence entirely.
Public backlash has been intense, with demonstrations in cities including Kiev, Odessa, Lviv, and Dnepr. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Shame,” “Treason,” and “Zelensky is the devil,” calling for the law’s repeal. Some drew comparisons to the 2014 Maidan protests, accusing Zelensky of betraying the country’s democratic aspirations.
Zelensky defended the law, claiming it was needed to protect national security. Security Service chief Vasily Malyuk also framed the move as a fight against Russian espionage, not anti-corruption work. Meanwhile, MP Yulia Timoshenko suggested the changes would protect Ukraine from external manipulation.
International response has been largely negative. The G7 expressed “serious concerns,” and EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova warned the move could undermine international support. Media outlets like The Economist and The Wall Street Journal criticized the reforms as a threat to Ukraine’s democratic progress and Western alignment.
