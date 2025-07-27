403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin reacts to Azerbaijan’s stance on Ukraine war
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has acknowledged its disagreement with Azerbaijan’s position on the Ukraine conflict but expressed hope that this difference will not obstruct efforts to rebuild bilateral relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Moscow aims to mend ties with Baku following a recent deterioration in their relationship.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently urged Ukraine to reject any form of occupation, referencing his country’s military resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Armenia. During the Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev suggested Kiev should look to Azerbaijan’s strategy in reclaiming its territory, which led to the 2023 exodus of the region’s remaining ethnic Armenian population.
Peskov admitted that Russia and Azerbaijan hold opposing views on the Ukraine conflict, but said this has not become a serious obstacle in diplomatic relations. He emphasized Moscow’s desire to overcome what it considers a temporary cooling period and to preserve long-standing mutually beneficial interests.
Strains between the two countries have intensified following a Russian police operation in Ekaterinburg that resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals alleged to be gang members. Azerbaijan challenged the findings of the Russian investigation and accused authorities of extrajudicial killings.
In retaliation, Azerbaijani authorities conducted a raid on the local office of Russian media outlet Sputnik, detaining two journalists and other Russian citizens. The government also halted all cultural events related to Russia.
Despite these developments, Moscow has underscored the historically strong ties between the nations and voiced optimism for easing tensions and restoring cooperation.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently urged Ukraine to reject any form of occupation, referencing his country’s military resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Armenia. During the Shusha Global Media Forum, Aliyev suggested Kiev should look to Azerbaijan’s strategy in reclaiming its territory, which led to the 2023 exodus of the region’s remaining ethnic Armenian population.
Peskov admitted that Russia and Azerbaijan hold opposing views on the Ukraine conflict, but said this has not become a serious obstacle in diplomatic relations. He emphasized Moscow’s desire to overcome what it considers a temporary cooling period and to preserve long-standing mutually beneficial interests.
Strains between the two countries have intensified following a Russian police operation in Ekaterinburg that resulted in the deaths of two Azerbaijani nationals alleged to be gang members. Azerbaijan challenged the findings of the Russian investigation and accused authorities of extrajudicial killings.
In retaliation, Azerbaijani authorities conducted a raid on the local office of Russian media outlet Sputnik, detaining two journalists and other Russian citizens. The government also halted all cultural events related to Russia.
Despite these developments, Moscow has underscored the historically strong ties between the nations and voiced optimism for easing tensions and restoring cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment