ASE Closes Up By 0.16%


2025-07-27 08:07:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session with a 0.16% increase, ending at 2,918 points.
Trading volume reached 5.7 million shares, with a total turnover of JD 10.4 million across 3,653 transactions.
Out of the listed companies whose shares were traded, 34 saw their stock prices rise, 28 declined, and 32 remained unchanged.

