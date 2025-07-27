ASE Closes Up By 0.16%

Amman, July 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's session with a 0.16% increase, ending at 2,918 points.Trading volume reached 5.7 million shares, with a total turnover of JD 10.4 million across 3,653 transactions.Out of the listed companies whose shares were traded, 34 saw their stock prices rise, 28 declined, and 32 remained unchanged.

