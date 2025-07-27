Gaza Death Toll Rises To 59,821 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, July 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that 88 Palestinians were killed and 374 injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to intense shelling and dangerous field conditions.The ministry confirmed that since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of fatalities has risen to 59,821, with 144,851 wounded, amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and severe shortages in medical and rescue services.