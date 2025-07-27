Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 59,821 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes

Gaza Death Toll Rises To 59,821 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes


2025-07-27 08:07:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, July 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that 88 Palestinians were killed and 374 injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to intense shelling and dangerous field conditions.
The ministry confirmed that since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of fatalities has risen to 59,821, with 144,851 wounded, amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and severe shortages in medical and rescue services.

MENAFN27072025000117011021ID1109848093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search