403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 59,821 Amid Continued Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, July 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that 88 Palestinians were killed and 374 injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to intense shelling and dangerous field conditions.
The ministry confirmed that since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of fatalities has risen to 59,821, with 144,851 wounded, amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and severe shortages in medical and rescue services.
Gaza, July 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that 88 Palestinians were killed and 374 injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to intense shelling and dangerous field conditions.
The ministry confirmed that since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of fatalities has risen to 59,821, with 144,851 wounded, amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions and severe shortages in medical and rescue services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment