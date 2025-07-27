Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Humidity Levels In Qatar To Rise Over Next Two Days: Meteorology Department

2025-07-27 08:02:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Humidity levels in the country will rise over the next two days, according the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
QMD stated that this will begin tomorrow, July 28 until July 29, 2025.
This weather condition may also be accompanied by mist to fog formation in some areas in Qatar.

