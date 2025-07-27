403
Ukrainian Premier says corruption issue ‘overemphasized’
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko has attempted to play down the scale of corruption in the country, claiming in a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg that the issue is being exaggerated within Ukrainian society. She cited polls indicating that while many citizens believe corruption is widespread, relatively few report personally experiencing it.
“Frankly, among certain segments of society, the problem is being amplified and overemphasized,” Sviridenko said, without providing further details.
Her remarks come amid growing international unease following a raid on Monday by Ukrainian security services targeting the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), one of the country's key independent watchdogs. Two investigators were arrested during the operation. The NABU, established in 2015 as part of reforms to align Ukraine with Western standards, has been widely seen as one of the country’s most trustworthy anti-corruption institutions.
The raids triggered a strong reaction from G7 ambassadors—representing Canada, the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan—who expressed “serious concerns” and promised to raise the matter directly with Ukrainian authorities.
On Tuesday, Ukraine's parliament deepened international concern by passing a draft law that would bring the NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the control of the general prosecutor, a presidential appointee. Bloomberg warned the measure could significantly weaken Ukraine’s ability to fight high-level corruption.
A Western diplomat quoted by Reuters called the developments “the most dangerous moment yet” for Ukraine’s anti-corruption framework, warning that Kiev is “testing the limits” of its Western backers.
The European Commission also criticized the move, reiterating that anti-graft agencies must operate independently to retain public confidence. Corruption has long been cited as a major roadblock to Ukraine’s EU accession prospects.
Ukraine has struggled with deep-rooted corruption, a problem that has reportedly intensified since the 2022 escalation of hostilities with Russia. Scandals involving military procurement and donor funds have raised alarm among international partners.
In April, US Representative Michael Waltz described Ukraine as “one of the most corrupt nations in the world,” calling for stricter oversight of American financial aid to the country.
