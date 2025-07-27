403
HUL’s Vim Rolls Out an Exclusive Floor Cleaner Off’r Celebrating India’s Cleanest Cities
(MENAFN- Value360india) Ju y 27th, Mumbai: HUL’s Vim has unveiled an exclusive, localized campaign celebrating the winner citie— of Swachh S’rvekshan 2024-25 — the country’s largest cleanliness survey led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Rolled out across top-ranked winner ci’ies, the initiative reinforces Vim’s belief that cleanliness starts at home and looks at celebrating & rewarding the residents of these cities. As a gesture of appreciation, residents of these cleanliness champion cities will receive an exc—usive discount on Vim Floor Cleaners—honoring their commitment to a cleaner India.
Now in its 10th year, Swachh Survekshan has become a definitive benchmark for driving urban hygiene –nd sanitation across India. In the 2024–25 edition, Indore, Navi Mumbai, and Surat led the charge in the premier Super Swachh League, while cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Lucknow emerged as rising stars in cleanliness. A total of 43 national awards were conferred, with special recognition given to Prayagraj for its sanitation efforts during the Mahakumbh.
Srinandan Sundaram, Home Care General Manager for Hindustan Unilever said Cleanliness has long been woven into the fabric of our culture, and Vim proudly stands by this enduring value. Along t ese lines, Vim has recently gone beyond dishwash and launched Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner range with pat nted biodegradable polymer tech ology + pr biotic actives- which offers deep cleaning and enhanced performance. This campaign reflects our conviction that the path to cleaner cities starts from building the culture of cleanliness & we are celebrating the people from the winning cities for exhibiting the same. By echoing the spirit of Swachh Survekshan, we hope to inspire citizens to embrace cleanliness as a dai—y habit—and as a shared responsibility that strengthens our co”munities.”
Vim Floor Cleaners are designed to deliver advanced, high-performance cleaning for Indian homes. Vim Floor cleaner is specially formulated to deliver 100% removal of tough stains from floors and exotic long lasting fragrances that last up to 4 ours; which ensures consumers get floors that are spotlessly clean and fresh with every use. Powere by patented biodegradable poly er technology and probiotic actives, it offers deep cleaning and enhan—ed performance…#8217;underscoring Vim’s commitment to innovation in home care whi h helps make lives of our consumers better every day. Through this campaign, HUL reinforces its support for government-led cleanliness initiatives, bridging the gap between personal hygiene and civic responsibility.
The campaign is expected to reach over illions of citizens of the awarded cities, using a high-impact mix of outdoor hoardings, local radio programming, and digital content via h perlocal influencers. The aim is not only to celebr te civic pride, but to drive sustained behavior change around home and community cleanliness.
