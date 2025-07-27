403
Russia reacts to EU sanctions
(MENAFN) Russia has imposed new entry bans on several European Union officials in response to the EU’s 17th and 18th rounds of sanctions, which targeted individuals and organizations supplying military aid to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western nations have implemented sweeping sanctions against Moscow. The EU's latest package, announced last week, focuses on Russia’s energy and banking sectors.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the EU’s actions “unfriendly” and confirmed the expansion of its blacklist, now including EU institution representatives, officials from member states, and individuals from other European countries aligned with Brussels’ anti-Russian stance.
Those banned include European security officials, supporters of Ukraine, and people accused of threatening Russia’s territorial integrity or hindering its maritime operations in the Baltic Sea. The list also reportedly includes certain politicians and activists, although no specific names were made public.
The latest EU sanctions bar transactions with 22 more Russian banks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and prohibit the use of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. Additionally, sanctions were extended to seven UAE-based firms allegedly aiding Russian oil exports, along with two Chinese banks, five Chinese companies, and India’s Nayara Energy, partly owned by Rosneft.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot revealed on Tuesday that France is preparing an even tougher sanctions package, coordinated with the US, to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into accepting a ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by calling sanctions a “double-edged sword,” arguing that each new round ultimately harms the countries imposing them. He added that Russia has built “a certain immunity” to what it considers illegal Western pressure.
