403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G7 ‘concerned’ regarding raids on Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau
(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) ambassadors are closely monitoring recent law enforcement actions against Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). In a statement on X, the G7’s Support Group for Ukraine expressed serious concern over investigations into several NABU employees and said they plan to raise the issue with government leaders.
EU envoy Katarina Mathernova emphasized that Ukraine has made significant reform progress despite the ongoing conflict with Russia, and preserving these achievements is vital to maintaining international support.
On Monday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Prosecutor General’s Office conducted around 70 searches targeting at least 15 NABU staff members. The SBU reported detaining a suspected Russian informant within NABU’s elite D-2 unit, accused of leaking sensitive information to Moscow and collecting personal data on Ukrainian officials. The suspect allegedly received instructions from Dmitry Ivantsov, a former security official under ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, who now resides in Russia.
NABU’s director, Semyon Krivonos, cut short a UK visit amid the raids. The bureau launched its own probe to assess the legality of the actions, alleging that SBU agents operated without court warrants and used force unnecessarily. NABU stressed that while foreign influence remains a threat, it should not disrupt the entire agency’s work.
Founded in 2015 as part of judicial reforms, NABU aims to meet Western standards and satisfy international partners.
EU envoy Katarina Mathernova emphasized that Ukraine has made significant reform progress despite the ongoing conflict with Russia, and preserving these achievements is vital to maintaining international support.
On Monday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Prosecutor General’s Office conducted around 70 searches targeting at least 15 NABU staff members. The SBU reported detaining a suspected Russian informant within NABU’s elite D-2 unit, accused of leaking sensitive information to Moscow and collecting personal data on Ukrainian officials. The suspect allegedly received instructions from Dmitry Ivantsov, a former security official under ex-President Viktor Yanukovich, who now resides in Russia.
NABU’s director, Semyon Krivonos, cut short a UK visit amid the raids. The bureau launched its own probe to assess the legality of the actions, alleging that SBU agents operated without court warrants and used force unnecessarily. NABU stressed that while foreign influence remains a threat, it should not disrupt the entire agency’s work.
Founded in 2015 as part of judicial reforms, NABU aims to meet Western standards and satisfy international partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment