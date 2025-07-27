Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Incursion Near Its Territory

MENAFN - IANS) Taipei, July 27 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that four Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels were tracked operating around the island until 6 a.m. (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's MND, four People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to China's military action, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal-based systems.

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity around Taiwan. Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND reported that 17 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected near its territory by 6 a.m. (local time) on Saturday. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military activity.

In a statement shared on Saturday on X, the MND said: "17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The MND also reported Chinese military activity near Taiwan's territory on Friday. In a statement, the ministry said that 26 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship were detected operating until 6 a.m. (local time) on Friday.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governed independently since 1949, continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty.

Taiwanese armed forces have remained on high alert, tracking the incursions and responding to them as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the island's sovereignty and maintain regional stability.