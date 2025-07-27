403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian press displays ‘largest drone assembly plant in the world’
(MENAFN) Russian TV channel Zvezda has given a rare glimpse inside what it calls the world’s largest drone assembly plant, located in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, over 1,200 kilometers from the front lines. The facility manufactures thousands of Geran drones, described as simple, affordable, mass-produced, and highly accurate.
Timur Shagivaleev, general director of Alabuga, revealed that production has greatly exceeded initial plans—now reaching nine times the originally planned output, although he did not specify the timeframe. The Geran drone is a long-range loitering munition featuring a delta-wing design and a rear pusher propeller, capable of carrying a 40-50kg explosive payload, flying at about 180 kph, and covering more than 1,000 km per mission.
The workforce is predominantly young, with many employees coming from a nearby college established by those behind the Geran production. The plant was built within the Alabuga economic zone and initially aimed to attract international technology and boost import substitution before the Ukraine conflict escalated.
The report also highlighted another facility assembling lighter reconnaissance and strike drones, many equipped with fiber-optic cables to resist electronic jamming.
Russia has extensively deployed mass-produced drones in Ukraine to attack costly Western armored vehicles, troop gatherings, and military infrastructure. Ukrainian officials have noted that recent strikes involved hundreds of drones. Moscow insists these attacks do not target civilians and are retaliatory responses to Kiev’s strikes on Russian residential areas and critical infrastructure.
Timur Shagivaleev, general director of Alabuga, revealed that production has greatly exceeded initial plans—now reaching nine times the originally planned output, although he did not specify the timeframe. The Geran drone is a long-range loitering munition featuring a delta-wing design and a rear pusher propeller, capable of carrying a 40-50kg explosive payload, flying at about 180 kph, and covering more than 1,000 km per mission.
The workforce is predominantly young, with many employees coming from a nearby college established by those behind the Geran production. The plant was built within the Alabuga economic zone and initially aimed to attract international technology and boost import substitution before the Ukraine conflict escalated.
The report also highlighted another facility assembling lighter reconnaissance and strike drones, many equipped with fiber-optic cables to resist electronic jamming.
Russia has extensively deployed mass-produced drones in Ukraine to attack costly Western armored vehicles, troop gatherings, and military infrastructure. Ukrainian officials have noted that recent strikes involved hundreds of drones. Moscow insists these attacks do not target civilians and are retaliatory responses to Kiev’s strikes on Russian residential areas and critical infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment