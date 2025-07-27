T-Neurodx To Present Advances In Blood Test For Early Alzheimer's Detection At Major Conference

- Dr. WheelerALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- T-NeuroDx , a company pioneering new diagnostic tools that use abnormalities in the immune system to detect Alzheimer's Disease, will present its latest research at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Toronto, Canada, from July 27–31.Dr. Christopher Wheeler, the company's Chief Science Officer, will share new findings about the company's promising blood test for Alzheimer's. The research focuses on identifying specific aged immune cells in the blood that act as an early warning sign, or "biomarker," for the disease.A significant breakthrough in this new study is the enhancement of the test to be effective for all Alzheimer's patients, a critical step toward making this technology widely available. This builds upon Dr. Wheeler's initial discovery of the biomarker announced last year ."We believe that studying the body's adaptive immune system will play a pivotal role in the early detection of Alzheimer's," said Dr. Wheeler.“Our results strengthen our case for a scalable, blood-based diagnostic that can move us closer to timely intervention and improved outcomes."T-NeuroDx's vision is to create simple, accessible blood tests that can help doctors diagnose Alzheimer's sooner, allowing for earlier treatment and better patient care.Presentation Details:.Poster Title: #107315 - Levels of age-related blood CD8 T cells binding a non-self peptide/HLA epitope track with Alzheimer's disease status in HLA-A2+ and HLA-A2- cohorts: a T cell biomarker assay applicable to all patients..Session: Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging) track..Event: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025.Date: Monday, July 28, 2025.Time: 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM EDT.Location: Toronto, CanadaFor more information about T-NeuroDx, please visit

