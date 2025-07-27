Traffic Directorate Issues 30-Day Ultimatum For Expired Vehicle Registrations
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has called upon vehicle owners with expired registrations to rectify their status within 30 days starting from today, July 27, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to regulate vehicle compliance with traffic laws and regulations in Qatar.
The directive specifically targets owners of vehicles whose registrations have exceeded the legal period stipulated in Article (11) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007.
Owners are urged to promptly update their vehicle status to avoid the approved legal procedures that will be enforced if the deadline is not met.
This initiative underscores the Directorate's commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring all vehicles adhere to the nation's traffic regulations.
