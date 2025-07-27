Ashghal Refers Employee To Public Prosecution
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Sunday that it has referred one of its employees to the Public Prosecution.
In a statement on social media, Ashghal said that this decision was made "in line with its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and integrity, and in application of governance standards."
"This action reflects the Authority's keenness to adhere to applicable laws and regulations, and to reinforce the principle of accountability, thereby ensuring the protection of professional integrity and safeguard the public interest," it added.
Ashghal emphasized that it continues its efforts to promote a work environment based on the principles of integrity and transparency, while taking all necessary measures to protect the public interest and strengthen public trust in their governmental entities.
