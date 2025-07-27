Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Refers Employee To Public Prosecution

Ashghal Refers Employee To Public Prosecution


2025-07-27 07:11:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Sunday that it has referred one of its employees to the Public Prosecution.

In a statement on social media, Ashghal said that this decision was made "in line with its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and integrity, and in application of governance standards."

"This action reflects the Authority's keenness to adhere to applicable laws and regulations, and to reinforce the principle of accountability, thereby ensuring the protection of professional integrity and safeguard the public interest," it added.

Ashghal emphasized that it continues its efforts to promote a work environment based on the principles of integrity and transparency, while taking all necessary measures to protect the public interest and strengthen public trust in their governmental entities.

MENAFN27072025000063011010ID1109847998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search