Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In Opening Ceremony Of World Artificial Intelligence Conference In China

2025-07-27 07:11:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Shanghai: State of Qatar participated in the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-level Meeting on Global Artificial Intelligence Governance, held in the city of Shanghai, in the presence of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China HE Li Qiang, as well as representatives from more than forty countries and international organizations.
The Qatari delegation was headed by Consul General of the State of Qatar in Shanghai Rashid bin Mubarak Al Khater.

