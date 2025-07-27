SSIF Assets Reach JD17.3 Billion In H1 2025, Net Income Hits JD591 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 27 (Petra) – The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) recorded an unprecedented increase in its total assets during the first half of 2025, rising by JD1.2 billion to reach JD17.3 billion by the end of June, a 7.2 percent growth compared to the end of 2024.According to a statement issued by the Fund, this expansion was driven primarily by a surge in comprehensive income, which reached approximately JD1.1 billion, compared to JD487 million during the same period last year, a 119 percent increase. The growth also included the transfer of an insurance surplus from the Social Security Corporation amounting to JD109 million.Comprehensive income comprises a net income of JD591 million and an increase in the valuation of the Fund's strategic equity portfolio by approximately JD473 million.Net returns from various investment portfolios rose by nearly 15 percent year-on-year, with primary contributions from the bond portfolio (JD296 million), the equity portfolio (JD207 million), and money market instruments (JD70 million), in addition to income generated from loan and real estate investment portfolios.The Fund also received a record JD191 million in cash dividends from corporate earnings in 2024, marking the highest distribution in its history. These returns reflect enhanced financial performance among leading companies, particularly those in which the Fund is a strategic shareholder.Beyond their direct monetary impact, these returns support the performance of the Amman Stock Exchange and bolster the confidence of both domestic and foreign investors, strengthening Jordan's investment climate and economic resilience in the medium and long term.The Fund's asset distribution by portfolio was as follows: 57 percent in bonds, 17.1 percent in equities, 14.1 percent in money market instruments, 5.2 percent in real estate, 3.3 percent in loans, and 1.9 percent in tourism investments.Chairman of the Board of Investment Omar Malhas underscored the Fund's evolving role from a traditional institutional investor to a proactive economic stakeholder, aligned with national growth and sustainability goals. He highlighted the Fund's repositioning strategy, which includes revised investment priorities, sector diversification, and active participation in major national projects, notably the national carrier water project.Malhas noted that this transformation encompasses both the scale of investment and the methodology, with decisions grounded in disciplined technical studies and long-term financial analysis, avoiding short-term volatility.He added that the government views the Fund as a reliable partner for financing strategic projects, a role that enhances its status as a national institution with broad economic and social influence.SSIF Chairman Ezzedine Kanakrieh affirmed the Fund's continued record profitability, citing first-half 2025 financials as proof of sustained growth. He noted that investor confidence, both local and regional, has contributed to expanding investment partnerships across multiple sectors.Kanakrieh said the Fund has adopted a proactive investment strategy aimed at identifying and pursuing viable opportunities. Letters of interest were recently sent to relevant ministries and companies signaling readiness to engage in high-impact projects in the transport, education, and mining sectors.He stressed that the Fund's initiatives fall within an institutional framework aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision, focusing on resource allocation to high-value sectors, maximizing returns, and enabling the Social Security Corporation to meet its long-term obligations to beneficiaries.The Fund is currently updating its strategic plan to align with evolving economic dynamics and optimize the deployment of capital. The update includes a comprehensive review of investment priorities to ensure alignment with national development objectives.Efforts will continue to enhance investment and operational efficiency, supporting the sustainability of the social security system, strengthening the Fund's financial position, and delivering sustainable, high-quality returns in line with Jordan's long-term economic aspirations.