Exports Rise By 9.2% In First Five Months Of 2025

Amman, July 27 (Petra) -- Jordan's national exports grew by 9.2% during the first five months of 2025, reaching JD 3.578 billion, compared to JD 3.276 billion in the same period of 2024, according to the monthly foreign trade report issued by the Department of Statistics on Sunday.Re-exports rose by 2.3%, totaling JD 360 million, up from JD 352 million last year. As a result, the Kingdom's total exports increased by 8.5% to JD 3.938 billion, compared to JD 3.628 billion during the same period in 2024.Imports also rose by 8.6%, reaching JD 8.135 billion, up from JD 7.439 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit widened by 8.6%, amounting to JD 4.197 billion, compared to JD 3.865 billion last year.The coverage ratio of total exports to imports remained steady at 48% during the first five months of both 2025 and 2024.For May 2025 alone, total exports stood at JD 901 million, including JD 826 million in national exports and JD 75 million in re-exports. Imports for the month totaled JD 1.581 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD 680 million.The report indicates that in May 2025, total exports rose by 2.4% year-on-year, driven by a 4.8% increase in national exports. Meanwhile, re-exports declined by 18.5% and imports fell by 5.6%, which contributed to a 14.5% reduction in the trade deficit.The coverage ratio for May 2025 rose to 57%, compared to 53% in May 2024, marking a 4-percentage-point improvement.