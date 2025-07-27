War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 153 Attacks Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a morning update on Facebook , providing details as of 08:00 on Sunday, July 27, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements, using 28 missiles and dropping 124 guided bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 5,754 attacks, including 51 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,927 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted areas around Bilohiria, Orikhiv, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine's aircraft, missile troops, and artillery struck a Russian artillery unit and an ammunition depot.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna (Sumy region) and Kursk fronts, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks. Russian forces also conducted eight airstrikes using 17 guided bombs and launched 337 artillery attacks, ten of them with MLRS.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis (Kharkiv region) , Russian troops attempted four assaults near Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, and the area around Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Radkivka, Kupiansk, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 16 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novyi Myr, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made two attempts to break through near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces twice unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

Russian army lost another 920 soldiers in war against Ukraine

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops launched three assaults near Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 63 Russian attacks near Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, Rodynske, Muravka, and toward Novopidhorodne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Temyrivka, Tolstoi, Novokhatske, Myrne, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, and Voskresenka.

No offensive operations were recorded on the Huliaipole axis.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, there were no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups.