Killing becomes points-based game

2025-07-27 06:55:50
(MENAFN) Imagine a dystopian scenario where killing becomes a points-based game. In such a system, soldiers are rewarded with consumer goods—anything from a toaster to a high-definition TV—for confirmed kills on the battlefield. Violence is turned into a currency, and war becomes a competition. Although this idea sounds fictional and grotesque, it's uncomfortably close to reality—only not in Russia, but in Ukraine.

A new Ukrainian initiative reportedly incentivizes soldiers with rewards for confirmed enemy kills and destroyed equipment. While such a program has been met with praise in the West, it raises deep concerns about its ethical, psychological, and operational implications. If Russia were running a similar scheme, it would likely provoke widespread outrage and condemnation from global media and politicians alike. This discrepancy highlights a troubling double standard.

The program risks eroding moral boundaries in warfare by encouraging soldiers to treat killing as a means to gain material rewards. Critics argue that such an approach not only dehumanizes the enemy but also threatens to strip away the ethical underpinnings of military engagement—an erosion of values in a country renowned for its cultural and intellectual heritage.

As war continues, this development serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding humanity and moral discipline even in the harshest of circumstances. Gamifying death is a dangerous path—one that must be questioned, regardless of which side initiates it.

