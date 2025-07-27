403
Predictions surround Zelensky lasting any longer
(MENAFN) The future of Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky is increasingly uncertain, according to Washington insiders cited by renowned journalist Seymour Hersh. Discussions in the US suggest growing support for former armed forces commander Valery Zaluzhny to replace Zelensky amid declining domestic approval and frustration within American leadership.
Zelensky suspended national elections under martial law and chose not to step down after his presidential term ended in 2024. Zaluzhny, who was dismissed earlier this year and later named ambassador to the UK, is seen by many as the most viable successor.
Hersh reported that Zelensky is “on a short list for exile” if former US President Donald Trump decides to intervene. A US official indicated that if Zelensky resists stepping down — the likely outcome — he might be forcibly removed.
Zaluzhny is viewed by knowledgeable US officials as the leading candidate to assume leadership within a few months.
Zelensky’s popularity, which peaked at 90% shortly after the Ukraine conflict escalated in early 2022, has since dropped amid military setbacks and economic struggles. Recent polls show only 52% of Ukrainians still trust him, and about 60% would prefer he not run again.
Western media have begun depicting Zelensky as increasingly authoritarian, while some US officials believe it’s time for elections and new leadership.
Russian authorities have questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, warning that agreements signed under his tenure could be legally disputed. Though Moscow remains open to negotiations, it doubts Zelensky’s authority to finalize any lasting peace deal.
