403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin voices remarks on rumors of Putin-Trump-Xi meeting
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has no information regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming World War II commemoration in Beijing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat, is scheduled for early September. Putin accepted an invitation from Xi during the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow in May.
Responding to a report by The Times suggesting Beijing might use the occasion for a trilateral summit, Peskov stated, “We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting.” Last month, Trump mentioned receiving an invitation from Xi for a visit to China, but no official dates have been confirmed by Washington or Beijing.
Analysts noted the anniversary could serve as a symbolic opportunity for the three leaders to engage amid rising global tensions. Chinese expert Jin Canrong said a joint appearance would send a strong message internationally.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has sought to revive dialogue with Russia and push for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, though progress has stalled. Recently, Trump threatened steep secondary tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if no progress occurs within 50 days.
Meanwhile, Trump and Xi have been involved in a trade dispute marked by retaliatory tariffs, which eased temporarily after a deal reduced duties and froze tariff rates.
Responding to a report by The Times suggesting Beijing might use the occasion for a trilateral summit, Peskov stated, “We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting.” Last month, Trump mentioned receiving an invitation from Xi for a visit to China, but no official dates have been confirmed by Washington or Beijing.
Analysts noted the anniversary could serve as a symbolic opportunity for the three leaders to engage amid rising global tensions. Chinese expert Jin Canrong said a joint appearance would send a strong message internationally.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has sought to revive dialogue with Russia and push for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, though progress has stalled. Recently, Trump threatened steep secondary tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if no progress occurs within 50 days.
Meanwhile, Trump and Xi have been involved in a trade dispute marked by retaliatory tariffs, which eased temporarily after a deal reduced duties and froze tariff rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment