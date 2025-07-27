Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Sees Growth On Sunday

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Sees Growth On Sunday


2025-07-27 06:10:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The 3-day box office numbers for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' are out. Interestingly, the film's collections increased on the third day compared to the second.

 

Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' opened to mixed reviews. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and produced by AM Rathnam, the 200-crore film features Niddhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol. The story, set in the 17th-century Mughal era, follows Veera Mallu's fight for the Kohinoor, showcasing Aurangzeb's tyranny and the Jizya tax.'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' had a good opening day, achieving Pawan Kalyan's highest opening. Premier shows earned around ₹13 crores. The first day's India collection was ₹34.75 crores, followed by ₹8 crores on the second day and ₹9.86 crores on the third. The 3-day India net collection is ₹65 crores, with the worldwide gross reportedly crossing ₹90 crores.The film's team hasn't officially announced the collections. Sites like Sacnilk and Bollymoviereviewz are reporting numbers. Jyothi Krishna responded, saying they avoid announcements due to 'fake collections' claims. He stated circulating posters with numbers are fake and an official update will come later.Jyothi Krishna addressed negative talk, suggesting a deliberate campaign. He said criticism wasn't about the story, music, or performances, but minor issues, which were later rectified. He expressed satisfaction with the response.Pawan Kalyan stated the film achieved its goals. He downplayed the importance of collections, focusing on the message. He addressed negative comments, urging fans to ignore them and stay strong.

MENAFN27072025007385015968ID1109847902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search