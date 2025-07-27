Mansukh Mandaviya Cycles With Army To Honour Kargil Heroes

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined Army personnel in a special 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' ride to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event promoted fitness and paid tribute to India's brave soldiers. The ride highlighted unity, health awareness, and patriotic spirit across the nation.

