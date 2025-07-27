PM Modi In Trichy, To Honour Rajendra Chola First Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. He will take part in the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple to mark the birth anniversary of legendary Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I today.

