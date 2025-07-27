3 Signs Triple H May Be Pulling The Plug On Damian Priest's Main-Event Push

Damian Priest was once a central figure under Triple H's reign. But is that still true?

Despite being a former World Champion and headlining shows, Priest was left off the SummerSlam card. That's just strange given the company's biggest event of the summer went two nights this year.

That's double the opportunity, yet no Damian Priest. Instead, he'll wrestle Aleister Black on SmackDown the night before. That's not what you do with someone you're betting on.

After switching brands, Priest was teased for a major storyline involving the United States Championship. He even had on-screen moments with Jacob Fatu when Fatu held the title.

But those angles vanished. Now, Solo Sikoa holds the gold and is locked into a feud, and Priest is on the outside. This kind of sudden movement signals one thing, that the plans changed, and not in his favor.

Right now, Priest is locked in a feud with Aleister Black. But it doesn't feel like it's about Priest. Black interrupted one of his matches, laid him out in the ring, and is rumored for a big push.

That usually means one guy's going up while the other's being used to help him get there. Right now, that "other guy" looks like Damian Priest.