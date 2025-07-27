Watch: Car Swallowed By Water-Filled Sinkhole In Singapore, Woman Rescued Just In Time
The shocking visuals, widely shared on social media, show the car nearly submerged in a deep, water-logged cavity, with only part of its front visible. The sinkhole reportedly formed close to an active worksite managed by Singapore's national water agency PUB (Public Utilities Board).Dramatic rescue captured on camera
The woman, who was alone in the vehicle, was rescued by quick-thinking workers nearby. According to site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, he heard a loud sound and saw the ground give way. Upon spotting the submerged car, he and his team sprang into action.Also Read | Singapore woman found dead after accusing Indian employee of insurance fraud
“We threw down a nylon rope. She managed to grab it, and we pulled her up slowly,” Subbiah told Mothership. The woman was then lifted out safely and rushed to Raffles Hospital. Authorities confirmed she was conscious at the time of rescue.Two water mains damaged, traffic disrupted
In a statement, PUB said two water pipelines were damaged in the collapse and that efforts were on to isolate them.“The affected area has been cordoned off as a safety measure. Repair and investigation works are currently ongoing,” the agency said.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has closed all roads in the area as a precaution, advising motorists to use alternate routes. Meanwhile, residents in surrounding areas have reported disruptions to their water supply due to the damaged pipes.Also Read | Singapore central bank to place S$1.1 billion with asset managers to boost stock market
Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, called the incident“serious” and has directed PUB to thoroughly investigate the cause of the sinkhole.
While no other injuries were reported, the incident has triggered concern over infrastructure safety in one of the world's most meticulously planned cities.
