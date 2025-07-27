On Uddhav Thackeray's 65Th Birthday, MNS Chief And Cousin Raj Drives To Matoshree, Presents Bouquet Of Red Roses
Raj Thackeray drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree and presented a bouquet of red roses. Earlier, Raj entered the residence in 2012 at the time of Balasaheb Thackeray's death.Also Read | Student asks others to speak in Marathi, cites Raj Thackeray's name; beaten
Accompanied by MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai, Raj was received by Uddhav and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
In the images and videos going viral on social media, both Raj and Uddhav could be seen inside Matoshree with Balasaheb's frame in the background. Also, Raj handing a bouquet of flowers to his cousin on his birthday was also seen in another photo.Also Read | 'Beat the Marathi..': Shopkeeper's WhatsApp post triggers MNS fury this time
After the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) took to X and wrote,“Party chief Hon. Shri. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray was extended birthday greetings by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Hon. Rajsaheb Thackeray.”Reunited in July:
Earlier in July, both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray shared a political stage in Mumbai's Worl . This was the first time in two decades the estranged cousins shared a stage together. They united on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language. In the gathering, Uddhav hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together with Raj Thackeray's MNS.
"We have come together to stay together. We will together capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray had said, while evoking loud cheers from the crowd.Also Read | Shilpa Shetty, 'Maharashtra chi mulgi', refuses to comment on language row
They hosted the rally named“Awaj Marathicha” to celebrate the Maharashtra government's reversal of a contentious plan to have Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.
In 2005, Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena citing the differences with Uddhav and formed his own party - the MNS. Raj had contested elections against Uddhav.
With agency inputs.
