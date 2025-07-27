403
Putin envoy gives statement on new EU sanctions
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s presidential investment envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated on Telegram that the European Union’s latest sanctions are more harmful to EU member states than to Russia itself. The EU announced its 18th sanctions package on Friday, targeting Russia’s hydrocarbon exports and banking sector, including the RDIF.
Dmitriev accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of pushing for sanctions against the RDIF because the fund supports conflict resolution between Russia and the United States, fosters dialogue, and invests in Russia’s economic growth. He criticized the EU leadership for clinging to hostile narratives and damaging their own economies by cutting off stable energy supplies and access to the Russian market.
He highlighted that, despite the sanctions, Russia’s GDP grew by 4.3% last year, compared to just 0.7% growth in the Eurozone. Dmitriev called for an end to the escalating sanctions, pointing out that more than 30,000 restrictions have failed to compel Russia to act against its national interests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment, saying Russia has developed a certain resilience to Western sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin similarly warned last month that unilateral sanctions inflict greater harm on the countries imposing them.
