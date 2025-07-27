State Examination Center Holds Meeting With Winner Of Yüksəliş Competition

State Examination Center Holds Meeting With Winner Of Yüksəliş Competition
Chairperson of the Management Board of the State Examination Center (SEC) Maleyka Abbaszade, held a subsequent meeting with Seymur Huseynov, one of the winners of the Yüksəliş competition.
During the meeting, discussions took place about the projects of the SEC that Seymur Huseynov was involved in based on his personal development program, and an exchange of ideas was conducted. Maleyka Abbaszade answered the winner's questions regarding programming, process automation, and innovative development, and offered recommendations.
Seymur Huseynov is undergoing an internship within the framework of a one-year mentorship program in cooperation with Chairperson of the Management Board of the State Examination Center (SEC) Maleyka Abbaszade.
The Yüksəliş competition was established based on a decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated July 26, 2019.
Winners of the competition receive a one-year personal development plan from mentors and a monetary reward of 20,000 manats for self-improvement.
