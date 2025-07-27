403
Medvedev states ‘rout’ of Ukraine will resume
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated on Friday that Russia will persist in defeating Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, undeterred by the European Union’s decision to implement its 18th sanctions package against Moscow. The new EU sanctions, approved earlier the same day, mainly target Russia’s energy and financial sectors as part of ongoing efforts to pressure Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. Russia has repeatedly condemned these measures as illegal.
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, asserted that the sanctions will have no greater impact than the previous seventeen packages. He emphasized that Russia’s economy will endure and that military operations against targets in Ukraine, including Kyiv, will intensify. Medvedev also called for Russia to politically distance itself from the EU.
The EU’s latest sanctions prohibit all dealings with 22 more Russian banks and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. They also ban any use, maintenance, or completion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which have been out of operation since being sabotaged in 2022. Moreover, the sanctions blacklist 105 additional vessels identified by Brussels as part of a “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil and circumventing the EU’s price cap on Moscow’s crude exports. The package also lowers the oil price ceiling and introduces mechanisms to adjust it according to future market conditions.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that Russia has developed a certain resilience to sanctions and adapted to life under these restrictions, in response to the EU’s latest move.
