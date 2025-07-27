Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aid Trucks Depart Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing To Gaza


2025-07-27 06:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian media reported on Sunday that trucks carrying tons of humanitarian and relief aid began moving this morning from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing toward Gaza.
Al-Qahera News said that the aid included large quantities of food and flour, and basic materials for infrastructure repair, as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Egyptian Foreign and Immigration Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatty confirmed in statements to Egyptian television Saturday that his country is continuing its tireless efforts to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Abdulatty stressed that the Rafah border crossing is open 24 hours a day on the Egyptian side, and that the Israeli occupation forces are the ones closing it on the Palestinian side, completely denying the rumors spread by some "incitement groups" about Egypt closing the crossing. (end)
