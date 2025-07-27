Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian drones intercepted near Moscow


2025-07-27 05:58:34
(MENAFN) Russian air defense units shot down several Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, according to city mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Friday. The incident is part of an ongoing pattern of Ukrainian UAV strikes that have frequently reached deep into Russian territory, often damaging civilian areas and prompting Moscow to label the attacks as acts of terrorism.

Sobyanin reported via Telegram that one drone was intercepted while heading toward the capital, and emergency crews were dispatched to the crash site. Shortly afterward, he confirmed that two more drones had been destroyed near the city.

Similar drone incidents were reported earlier in the week. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that a total of ten drones were brought down overnight in Moscow and nearby areas. Five districts in the Moscow Region were reportedly targeted, according to regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

While there were no casualties, Vorobyov said minor property damage occurred, mostly to private homes, though most drones were neutralized before impact. Sobyanin recently claimed that Moscow’s air defense is performing at a “highest level,” intercepting nearly all incoming threats. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russia uses a multi-layered defense system to counter drone strikes effectively.

