India Successfully Tests New Missile
(MENAFN) India has achieved a major milestone by successfully testing a newly developed UAV-launched precision guided missile, announced Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
This advancement highlights the country’s growing capabilities in modern defense technologies.
The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India carried out the flight tests of the ULPGM-V3, an air-to-surface missile with an extended range specifically designed to be deployed from unmanned aerial platforms.
These trials took place at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) located in Andhra Pradesh, a southern state of India.
According to Singh’s post on the social media platform X, the tests represent a “significant boost” to India’s defense prowess.
He emphasized that “This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical defense technologies,” reflecting the growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.
Following its recent military engagement with Pakistan, India has intensified efforts to expand drone production as part of its strategy to strengthen defense capabilities.
During the confrontation in May, India deployed indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside counter-drone systems and loitering munitions, often referred to as kamikaze drones, showcasing its evolving tactical advancements.
