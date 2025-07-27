403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Man Fakes Being Diplomat in Made-up Countries
(MENAFN) Authorities in Ghaziabad, a city located near India’s capital New Delhi, have apprehended a 45-year-old man accused of pretending to be a representative of several made-up countries.
The individual, identified as Harsh Vardhan Jain, portrayed himself as a “globe-trotting diplomat” and claimed to serve as an ambassador or consul for fictional states such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.
A spokesperson from the Uttar Pradesh special police task force provided these details to local media on Thursday.
According to a news agency, Jain had adorned a small, golden nameplate on a rented property that described him as “His Excellency Harsh Vardhan Jain, Royale Consigliere, Principato di Seborga,” suggesting he was a “Royal Advisor” to Seborga — a self-declared micronation in the Liguria region of Italy that lacks recognition from the global community.
The residence featured a balcony and rooftop embellished with counterfeit flags. These included a design with a white cross set against a blue field, as well as another bearing a royal crown and coat of arms, the publication reported.
Authorities allege that Jain orchestrated an elaborate deception from the two-story property, utilizing forged paperwork and claiming affiliations with international institutions.
The task force confiscated four automobiles sporting diplomatic license plates, along with 20 extra counterfeit number plates.
They also discovered 12 fake diplomatic passports, imitation stamps and seals bearing false credentials from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and a range of other documentation.
Additionally, officials recovered significant amounts of cash in various currencies: ₹5,200 in Indian rupees, €17,000 in euros, $14,000 in U.S. dollars, and £5,200 in British pounds, among others.
The individual, identified as Harsh Vardhan Jain, portrayed himself as a “globe-trotting diplomat” and claimed to serve as an ambassador or consul for fictional states such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.
A spokesperson from the Uttar Pradesh special police task force provided these details to local media on Thursday.
According to a news agency, Jain had adorned a small, golden nameplate on a rented property that described him as “His Excellency Harsh Vardhan Jain, Royale Consigliere, Principato di Seborga,” suggesting he was a “Royal Advisor” to Seborga — a self-declared micronation in the Liguria region of Italy that lacks recognition from the global community.
The residence featured a balcony and rooftop embellished with counterfeit flags. These included a design with a white cross set against a blue field, as well as another bearing a royal crown and coat of arms, the publication reported.
Authorities allege that Jain orchestrated an elaborate deception from the two-story property, utilizing forged paperwork and claiming affiliations with international institutions.
The task force confiscated four automobiles sporting diplomatic license plates, along with 20 extra counterfeit number plates.
They also discovered 12 fake diplomatic passports, imitation stamps and seals bearing false credentials from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and a range of other documentation.
Additionally, officials recovered significant amounts of cash in various currencies: ₹5,200 in Indian rupees, €17,000 in euros, $14,000 in U.S. dollars, and £5,200 in British pounds, among others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment