Rubio talks about Trump’s feelings regarding Russia-Ukraine war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly impatient with Russia regarding the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While Moscow claims it remains open to diplomatic talks, it insists that any agreement must address its security concerns.
Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Rubio said Trump has done everything possible to end the hostilities and is focused on achieving peace, but his efforts with Russia have so far been largely unsuccessful. Despite positive interactions and phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rubio noted that these talks have yet to produce meaningful progress.
Rubio added that Trump is losing patience and is less willing to wait for Russia to take steps toward ending the war—one that Trump did not start but wants to see concluded. He accused Moscow of employing stalling tactics.
These remarks came shortly after Trump set a 50-day deadline for a ceasefire, threatening harsh new sanctions, including a complete tariff increase on countries importing Russian oil. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded by saying the sanctions threat would likely encourage Kiev to continue fighting rather than seek peace. He described Trump’s approach as “rather harsh” but affirmed Russia’s intention to keep diplomatic channels open with Washington and work on repairing strained relations.
Earlier this week, Russia and Ukraine held their third round of direct talks in Istanbul. Moscow proposed temporary ceasefires to evacuate wounded soldiers and continue prisoner exchanges, but the sides remain deeply divided. Russia demands Ukraine recognize the loss of five regions that joined Russia via referendums, withdraw its forces, commit to neutrality, and limit its military. Ukraine has rejected these demands as an ultimatum.
