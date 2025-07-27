403
Thailand Agrees In Principle To Ceasefire With Cambodia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thailand announced late Saturday that it has agreed in principle to a ceasefire with Cambodia and is prepared to begin bilateral dialogue aimed at ending the deadliest fighting between the two nations in more than a decade.
The announcement by the Thai Foreign Ministry followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who stated that he had spoken with the leaders of both countries and that they had expressed willingness to meet and work urgently toward a ceasefire.
According to the Ministry, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai received a phone call from President Trump, during which he conveyed Thailand's readiness, in principle, to agree to a ceasefire. However, Phumtham emphasized the importance of Cambodia demonstrating "sincere intentions" to end the conflict.
The Ministry added that Phumtham asked President Trump to relay Thailand's desire to launch bilateral talks as soon as possible to discuss ceasefire arrangements and establish a lasting peaceful resolution.
President Trump confirmed on Saturday that he had spoken with the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand and that both sides had agreed to hold an urgent meeting aimed at securing a rapid ceasefire and restoring peace.
The border clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces have continued for three consecutive days, resulting in dozens of fatalities and the displacement of more than 150,000 civilians.
