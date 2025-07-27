Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


2025-07-27 05:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 5.46 manat, or $3.2 (0.1 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 60.6 manat, or $35.6 (0.91 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,751 manat ($3,380).

Gold ounce value change

July 14

5,711 ($3,359)

July 21

5,708 ($3,360)

July 15

5,713 ($3,360)

July 22

5,765 ($3,390)

July 16

5,675 ($3,338)

July 23

5,819 ($3,420)

July 17

5,682 ($3,342)

July 24

5,750 ($3,380)

July 18

5,672 ($3,336)

July 25

5,714 ($3,360)

Average weekly rate

5,691 ($3,347)

Average weekly rate

5, 751 manat ($3,380)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.3 manat, or $0.76 (two percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 66 manat ($38.8), which is 1.5 percent, or one manat ($0.59), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

July 14

66.3 ($39)

July 21

64.9 ($38)

July 15

65 ($38.2)

July 22

65.9 ($38.7)

July 16

64.3 ($37.8)

July 23

64.3 ($37.8)

July 17

64.5 ($37.9)

July 24

66.39 ($39)

July 18

64.8 ($38.1)

July 25

66.2 ($38.9)

Average weekly rate

65 ($38.2)

Average weekly rate

66 manat ($38.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week decreased by 59 manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went up by 34 manat, or $20 (1.4 percent), to 2,430 manat ($1,430) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

July 14

2,372 ($1,395)

July 21

2,440 ($1,440)

July 15

2,346 ($1,380)

July 22

2,467 ($1,451)

July 16

2,352 ($1,383)

July 23

2,458 ($1,446)

July 17

2,423 ($1,425)

July 24

2,405 ($1,410)

July 18

2,488 ($1,463)

July 25

2,381 ($1,400)

Average weekly rate

2,396 ($1,409)

Average weekly rate

2,430 manat ($1,430)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 68 manat ($40), or 3.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium rose by 41.8 ($24.6), or two percent, compared to last week, to 2,137.7 manat ($1,257).

Palladium ounce value change

July 14

2,076 ($1,221)

July 21

2,143 ($1,260)

July 15

2,036 ($1,197)

July 22

2,137.8 ($1,157.5)

July 16

2,058 ($1,210)

July 23

2,171 ($1,280)

July 17

2,098 ($1,234)

July 24

2,161 ($1,270)

July 18

2,209 ($1,299)

July 25

2,075 ($1,220)

Average weekly rate

2,095 ($1,232)

Average weekly rate

2,137.7 manat ($1,257)

MENAFN27072025000187011040ID1109847762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search