Russians Shell Nikopol District With Various Weapons Since Evening, Four Wounded
"Since the evening, the Russians have attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. They targeted Nikopol with heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems. They guided FPV drones and dropped ammunition from UAVs. The district center and the Marhanets community were also hit. Four people were injured: men aged 47 and 60, and women aged 40 and 58. They are under medical supervision," he said.
Lysak specified that five private houses and a power line were damaged in the settlements.
“In the Synelnykivsky district, there was heavy fighting in the Velykomykhailivka and Mezhivka communities. The enemy struck them with FPV drones. There were no casualties. Among the damage was infrastructure and local homes,” he added.Read also: Man killed in Nikopol District following Russian artillery strike
In the morning, air defenders destroyed an enemy drone over the region. This was reported by the Air Defense Command.
As a reminder, the day before, Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery fire, killing one person and injuring several others.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
