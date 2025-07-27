The Enemy Attacks Kharkiv And Six Other Settlements, Damaging Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise and a private house were damaged. In the Kharkiv District, a production and economic building and a private house (in the village of Mala Danylivka) were damaged. In the Kupiansk District, three private houses were damaged (in the city of Kupiansk, the village of Katerynivka, and the village of Rohozianka)," the report said.

The enemy attacked the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv with 10 UAVs. It also used 10 unguided aviation missiles, 9 KABs, 35 Shahed-type drones, 11 Geran-2-type drones, 3 Molniya-type drones, and 3 FPV drones in the Kharkiv Region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 27, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv , and explosions were heard in the city.