Invaders Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Leaving People Wounded

2025-07-27 05:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional State Administration reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At the time of the strike, a 58-year-old man was in the yard. He suffered a mine blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and a neck shrapnel wound. Doctors are currently providing the victim with the necessary assistance,” the report said.

It was also noted that another resident was injured as a result of the morning shelling of Bilozerka.

“The 58-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine blast injury, concussion, contusion, and leg shrapnel wounds. The victim was hospitalized,” the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked 37 settlements in the Kherson Region during the day, leaving eight people injured .

Photo: Ministry of Health , illustrative

