Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Economy And Defense: Svyrydenko Sums Up First Week Of New Government's Work

2025-07-27 05:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegra , according to Ukrinform.

"A week has passed since the new government began its work. At the outset, we clearly defined four key priorities for ourselves: human dignity, security, economic development, and reconstruction. We have made the following decisions. In the defense sector, we will scale up our production of explosives in Ukraine. Together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we have launched a new grant competition within the framework of Brave1. Our goal is for everything, from equipment to chemicals, to be manufactured in Ukraine. Systematically and in the necessary volumes," Svyrydenko emphasized.

She added that businesses also expect the government to take steps toward deregulation.

"In the economy, we have launched the implementation of the NSDC's decision on a moratorium on law enforcement checks on businesses. Business expects tangible steps from the government towards deregulation. Therefore, we are starting an audit of all state expenditures. We plan to significantly reduce bureaucratic procedures. We are continuing to work with ministers. I am meeting with each head of ministry separately to develop specific plans. They will be included in the government's action program," she said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the new government will conduct an audit of state expenditures, and state budget expenditures will be reduced in the future.

